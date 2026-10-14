“Make a blanket ban but except ‘yung mga useful apps na nagagamit for learning,” Angara said in an ambush interview at Bangkal High School in Makati City on Oct. 14, citing Khan Academy as an example.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara on Wednesday backed a ban on minors’ access to social media, provided educational and other useful applications are exempted, as the government moves to strengthen school security following deadly campus attacks.

The Department of Education (DepEd) will launch a digital safety campaign for students, teachers and parents as part of its response to…

He also cited Viber and WhatsApp as useful communication tools, saying restrictions should account for platforms’ legitimate purposes.

The Senate approved a measure on third and final reading on 8 October that would prohibit children below 16 from accessing covered platforms, while the House has advanced a separate proposal setting the minimum age at 13.

The Education chief also said the Department of Education (DepEd) would expand school security through an agreement with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to deploy barangay tanods to patrol campuses, particularly during arrival and dismissal periods.

He said the additional presence would help schools with inadequate fencing or no security guards.

DepEd is also conducting safety drills to prepare students and personnel for emergencies. Angara said repeated exercises should make protective actions instinctive and help minimize casualties during an attack.

“The purpose is really to limit the damage that can be done,” he said, citing measures such as locking doors, closing windows and using classroom furniture for cover.

Angara said the department had stopped drills involving someone acting out the role of an armed attacker amid concerns that such simulations could traumatize students. Instead, schools would use less distressing exercises to teach emergency responses.

Beyond drills, DepEd plans to hire additional security guards and install cameras, with funding included in the 2027 budget.