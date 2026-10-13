According to DOST Central Visayas, a demonstration project is exploring these benefits through MBR technology, which combines microorganisms that break down pollutants with fine membranes that filter treated water.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Central Visayas and stakeholders here are eyeing the utilization of membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology in treating wastewater that can help protect water resources and open opportunities for safe reuse in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Cebu is strengthening its water security as desalinated water from Isla Mactan Cordova Corp. (IMCC) begins flowing into the distribution…

The said project brings together South Korea’s HifilM, Vic Metal Fabrication and Environmental Services, the Korea Environmental Professional Engineers Association (KEPEA), and the DOST Central Visayas.

The project demonstrates an approach to treating wastewater from hotels, resorts, and similar facilities while developing local operating capability.

The project’s completion will be marked on October 14, 2026, when partners and stakeholders will gather to discuss how the technology can be rolled out in Central Visayas.

Effective wastewater treatment helps reduce pollution entering coastal waters and protects ecosystems.

With appropriate testing and safeguards, treated water could also support uses such as irrigation, reducing demand for freshwater.

The project supports the region’s pursuit of smart and sustainable communities by linking wastewater management, technology transfer, and long-term water security.