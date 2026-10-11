Pinoy among arrested in Laos drug bust
A Filipino was among those arrested in Laos following the seizure of 521 kilograms of suspected shabu aboard a private jet that arrived from Malaysia on 1 October 2026, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) confirmed Sunday.
PDEA spokesperson Joseph Frederick Calulut told DAILY TRIBUNE that authorities are coordinating with foreign counterparts to obtain the full report on the drug seizure.
The shipment was reportedly bound for the Philippines, although authorities have yet to establish whether the arrested Filipino was among the suspected drug couriers.
The Philippine National Police is also investigating the incident.