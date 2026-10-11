Philex Mining workers launch strike over stalled wage negotiations

The strike followed a 22 September referendum in which 757 of 863 participating union members voted to authorize industrial action over unresolved labor negotiations.

The work stoppage began between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. during the first shift of the day, according to information provided by the workers’ union.

TUBA, Benguet — Around 400 underground and surface workers of Philex Mining Corp. at its Padcal mine launched a strike on Sunday morning, 11 October, following a deadlock in collective bargaining negotiations.

BAGUIO CITY — About 1,000 rank-and-file employees of Philex Mining Corp. in Padcal, Tuba, Benguet are preparing for a possible strike as a…

Rank-and-file workers subsequently underwent a mandatory seven-day cooling-off period that ended on 8 October, while company officials and labor representatives engaged in conciliation efforts.

During recent conciliation talks in Baguio, union leaders rejected management’s latest proposal for a variable wage increase tied to ore production levels.

National Mines and Allied Workers Union Local 101 president Allan Sagun said the union’s proposed wage increase was intended to keep workers’ earnings in step with inflation and the rising cost of living.

Philex Mining Corp. Padcal Mine spokesperson Atty. Eduardo Aratas said mining operations continued despite the labor action, adding that management remained open to dialogue to resolve the dispute.

“The Company respects the right of workers to organize and to bargain collectively. We remain committed to resolving all issues through dialogue, in good faith, and within the framework of Philippine labor laws,” Aratas said.

He said management was seeking a fair and financially sustainable agreement through conciliation proceedings while protecting company assets and minimizing potential disruptions to mining operations.

“We will provide further updates as appropriate. Out of respect for the ongoing process, we will not comment further on the details of the discussions at this time,” he added.

The strike was originally scheduled for Tuesday, 13 October, to coincide with conciliation proceedings facilitated by the National Conciliation and Mediation Board central office in Intramuros, Manila.

However, after initial conciliation talks broke down, labor officials continued monitoring the situation, with further formal negotiations scheduled to resume in Manila on Monday, 12 October.

According to the union, company management issued a memorandum directing workers not to participate in the planned walkout.

In response, Local 101 moved the strike forward to 11 October, saying it wanted to protect its members from being declared absent without official leave on the originally scheduled date.