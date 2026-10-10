Warrios lock in Podziemski for $110M

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the deal on Saturday, Oct. 10, citing Podziemski’s agent, Bill Duffy, and said the fully guaranteed contract includes a mutual option for the 2031-32 season and a trade kicker.

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has agreed to a five-year, $110-million contract extension ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

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The 23-year-old guard is entering the final season of his rookie contract, with the extension set to begin in 2027-28.

Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during the 2025-26 season, appearing in all 82 regular-season games and starting 43.

The extension signals Golden State’s commitment to Podziemski as it looks to remain competitive while planning for the later stages of Stephen Curry’s career.

Podziemski has increasingly figured into the Warriors’ plans, with his backcourt role alongside Curry expected to remain important heading into the new season.

Golden State finished the 2025-26 regular season with a 37-45 record, placing 10th in the Western Conference before losing in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The Warriors also added rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg, the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as they continue to build around their veteran core and younger players.

With the extension, Golden State secures Podziemski beyond his rookie deal while retaining flexibility through the mutual option in the final season.