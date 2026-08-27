“Bro, you just signed a podcast deal! This is crazy. How does your contract keep getting worse?” Arenas said.

“You did all this waiting, all this fighting, for you to sign a Costco members deal? Two-year, $13 million?”

Kuminga's road to Minnesota has been a turbulent one.

The Warriors selected the Congolese forward seventh overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he became part of Golden State's 2022 championship team. After four full seasons with the Warriors, however, Kuminga's role became increasingly uncertain amid an inconsistent fit with the team.

Golden State eventually traded him to the Atlanta Hawks in February 2026 as part of the deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to the Warriors. Kuminga averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 16 games with Atlanta.

The Hawks then declined his $24.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Kuminga ultimately chose Minnesota despite reported interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers. His new deal includes a player option for the second season.

Arenas, meanwhile, suggested that Kuminga could have landed a better financial situation and pointed toward the Lakers as a potential destination that could have offered him more.

For Kuminga, the short-term deal gives him another opportunity to rebuild his value, with the player option allowing him to return to free agency after the 2026-27 season