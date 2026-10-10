Only 18% of Filipinos rate mental health as excellent — SWS

The survey, released on World Mental Health Day, found that 12 percent rated their mental health as very good, 31 percent as good, 38 percent as fair and 2 percent as poor.

Only 18 percent of adult Filipinos rated their mental health as excellent, down from 20 percent in November 2025, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Saturday.

Among those who knew about the SONA, 26 percent considered Marcos’ assessment of the country believable, while 37 percent found it…

Adults aged 25 to 34 reported the highest share of excellent ratings at 25 percent, compared with 11 percent among those aged 55 and older.

College graduates also reported better mental health assessments, with 26 percent rating theirs as excellent.

The proportion of Filipinos who rated their mental health as fair remained at 38 percent, unchanged from November 2025 but more than double the 17 percent recorded in November 2021.

Despite the findings, most respondents expressed support for discussing mental health issues.

About 72 percent agreed that open conversations help people better understand mental health challenges, while 78 percent said sharing personal experiences helps others feel less alone.

The nationwide survey was conducted from 21 to 27 September among 1,500 adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.