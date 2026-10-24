Tarriela, Chinese Embassy trade barbs over ambassador’s remarks

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela and the Chinese Embassy in Manila engage in a heated online exchange over controversial remarks by Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan, sparking diplomatic tensions and questions about Beijing's official stance.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela and the Chinese Embassy in Manila have exchanged sharp remarks on social media over controversial statements made by Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan.

The latest exchange began after Tarriela questioned Beijing’s response to Jing’s statement that China could easily win a confrontation with the Philippines if it chose to use force.

In a Facebook post, Tarriela noted that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning had emphasized Beijing’s position on improving and strengthening relations with Manila rather than directly addressing the ambassador’s remarks.

“Does this mean MOFA is putting distance between itself and its own envoy?” Tarriela asked.

He further questioned why China’s Foreign Ministry had not explicitly defended Jing if the ambassador’s remarks reflected Beijing’s official position.

“And if they don’t, then who exactly is Ambassador Jing speaking for? Is he a loose cannon that the Chinese Embassy in Manila is now scrambling to reframe?” he added.

The Chinese Embassy responded with a pointed remark: “The ignorant are fearless.”

In another social media post, Tarriela questioned whether the embassy’s statement was directed at its own ambassador.

“My post: Is Jing Quan a loose cannon?” Tarriela wrote.

“China Embassy: The ignorant are fearless! Question: Are they referring to Jing Quan? Is he fearless?” he added.

The embassy later issued another response, saying, “Tarriela seems to struggle with understanding fundamental points.”

The online exchange comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions following Jing’s remarks on 15 October, when he rejected Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.’s description of China as a regional troublemaker.

“If we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we will not choose force and we love peace,” Jing said in an interview that circulated widely online.

His statement drew criticism from Philippine officials, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. describing it as sounding like a threat, while the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) called the remarks provocative and unacceptable.

Amid the controversy, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro summoned Jing on 19 October to formally convey Manila’s objections.