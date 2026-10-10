NDRRMC warns Negros residents of ashfall after Kanlaon eruption
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday urged residents of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental to take precautions against ashfall following the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano at around 12:46 p.m. on 10 October.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the volcano produced a moderately explosive eruption, sending an ash plume above its summit.
In an advisory, Phivolcs said the eruption began shortly before 12:30 p.m. and ended at 12:48 p.m.
Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2, indicating increasing volcanic unrest.
Several local government units around the volcano urged residents to remain vigilant and observe safety measures amid the volcanic activity.
The public was also advised to stay away from the volcano's six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and other restricted areas.
In case of ashfall, residents were advised to wear well-fitting face masks and protective eyewear, stay indoors whenever possible, and keep doors and windows closed.