NDRRMC warns Negros residents of ashfall after Kanlaon eruption

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday urged residents of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental to take precautions against ashfall following the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano at around 12:46 p.m. on 10 October.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the volcano produced a moderately explosive eruption, sending an ash plume above its summit.

In an advisory, Phivolcs said the eruption began shortly before 12:30 p.m. and ended at 12:48 p.m.