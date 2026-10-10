26 OFWs from Saudi Arabia arrive safely in Philippines

Twenty-six distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have safely returned to the Philippines aboard Cebu Pacific flight 5J741, along with 16 Filipino seafarers from the M/V KAZIMAH III via flights EY446 and EK334.

They arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Upon their arrival, the OFWs and seafarers were welcomed by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), in cooperation with the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) medical team, to provide the necessary arrival assistance.

OFWs and seafarers were provided with food, temporary accommodation, transportation, and financial assistance to meet their immediate needs upon their arrival in the country.

The Regional Welfare Offices of OWWA will continue to provide appropriate assistance and support to the OFWs and seafarers, including the necessary arrangements for their return to their respective provinces.

Through the coordination of the concerned agencies, the orderly repatriation and provision of necessary assistance to OFWs and seafarers are continuously being pursued to ensure their safe return to their respective families and communities.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Embassy in Cambodia and the Migrant Workers Office in Phnom Penh have arranged the repatriation of 29 distressed OFWs, who are scheduled to arrive in Manila today, 10 October.

The group includes 23 alleged human trafficking victims and six other distressed OFWs who are being assisted in their return home.

Ambassador-designate Senen Mangalile and Labor Attaché Melvin Caseda are coordinating the repatriation.

Through the Department of Migrant Workers' AKSYON Fund, MWO Phnom Penh provided repatriation assistance to 29 Filipinos. The repatriates expressed their gratitude to the Philippine government.

The operation aims to bring the affected OFWs back to the Philippines following their distressing situations in Cambodia.