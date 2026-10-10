19-year-old arrested for allegedly stabbing drinking companion in Quezon
INFANTA, Quezon — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his 20-year-old companion during an argument at a drinking session in Barangay Miswa, Infanta, Quezon, on Friday, 9 October.
The Infanta Municipal Police Station reported that the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in Purok 6, where the suspect and victim were drinking with other companions.
Initial investigation showed that an argument broke out among the group, prompting the suspect to allegedly stab the victim once in the left chest with an ice pick before fleeing.
The injured man was initially rushed to Claro M. Recto Memorial Hospital in Infanta before being transferred to Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City for surgery.
Police learned of the incident after the victim's father personally reported the stabbing at around 11:30 a.m.
Responding officers, under the supervision of Infanta police chief Maj. Harold Panganiban, conducted a follow-up investigation that led to the identification and arrest of the suspect.
Investigators also recovered an ice pick believed to have been used in the attack.
Police classified the incident as frustrated homicide, while documentation and appropriate legal proceedings are being prepared.
The victim's latest medical condition was not immediately available in the initial police report.