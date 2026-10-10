19-year-old arrested for allegedly stabbing drinking companion in Quezon

INFANTA, Quezon — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his 20-year-old companion during an argument at a drinking session in Barangay Miswa, Infanta, Quezon, on Friday, 9 October.

The Infanta Municipal Police Station reported that the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in Purok 6, where the suspect and victim were drinking with other companions.

Initial investigation showed that an argument broke out among the group, prompting the suspect to allegedly stab the victim once in the left chest with an ice pick before fleeing.