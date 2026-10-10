17 Filipino seafarers affected by sea conflict return home

Seventeen Filipino seafarers who were aboard two ships involved in separate security incidents in the Strait of Hormuz safely returned home to Manila on Friday, 9 October, through a repatriation process managed by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). The group is composed of 16 Filipino crew members from M/V Kazimah III and one crew member from M/V Sinbad. They arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 aboard Emirates Flight EK 334 and Etihad Airways Flight EY 446. Both ships were damaged after being hit by unidentified projectiles while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Officer-in-Charge Assistant Secretary for Sea-Based OFW Concerns Augusto San Diego III led the DMW officials who welcomed the returning seafarers. Representatives from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the medical team of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) were also part of the welcoming group to ensure that the necessary assistance would be provided to the seafarers upon their arrival in the country. Representatives from the respective manning agencies, Pacific Asia Shipping Corporation and Anglo-Eastern Crew Management, Inc., also arrived at the airport to welcome their crew members and provide additional assistance for their safe return home and recovery in the Philippines. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have directed manning agencies to ensure that seafarers undergo the necessary physical and psychological examinations, as well as debriefing sessions, if needed. The manning agencies were also reminded of their obligation to provide all applicable benefits and compensation due to the crew members in connection with their repatriation and the incidents involving their ships.