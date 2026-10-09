TECNO CAMON Slim 5G launches in the Philippines, pre-order now!
Designed for modern Filipino women, the CAMON Slim 5G combines a 6.39mm body, 6,000mAh battery, 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C camera, practical AI tools and IP-rated protection
TECNO officially launched the CAMON Slim 5G in the Philippines, a new ultra-slim imaging flagship designed for modern Filipino women, who navigate life with their own wisdom. Built around the idea “Make It Lighter,” TECNO CAMON Slim 5G combines a 6.39mm ultra-slim design with a 6,000mAh battery, 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 700C main camera with super-zoom flashsnap and Universal Tone True skintone — bringing powerful capabilities in a slim, lightweight form for everyday life.
Availability and pre-order
The TECNO CAMON Slim 5G is priced at P27,999 SRP in the Philippines, featuring 256GB ROM and 24GB RAM (8GB + 16GB Extended RAM). It will be available nationwide through TECNO retail stores and TECNO’s official online stores on Shopee, TikTok Shop and Lazada. The device comes in Burgundy Red, Matisse Black and Rebel Pink during offline preorder.
Pre-order offers
Pre-orders for the CAMON Slim 5G will run from 2 October to 15 October 2026, with a package of benefits designed to make the upgrade even lighter. Pre-order details are available at https://bit.ly/4iKb0AM
Customers who pre-order will receive premium gifts and services worth P10,000, including a Limited TECNO MagBadge, 60-Day Free Replacement, 13-Month Extended Warranty, 3-Year 256GB Cloud Storage, and a 3-Month Google One AI Plus 2TB Free Trial.
Pre-order customers can also enjoy a special cash discount of up to P3,000, depending on the date they claim their device:
P3,000 off for claims on 16-17 October
P2,500 off for claims on 18 October
P2,000 off for claims from 19-23 October
Every valid pre-order before 24 October will also receive one entry into TECNO’s P2 million cash prize draw, giving customers 101 chances to win — including one P1 million Grand Prize and 100 winners of P10,000 each.
Gossamer White will not be included in the pre-order period and will become available separately toward the end of October.
Flexible payment and connectivity partners
To make CAMON Slim 5G more accessible, TECNO is working with a wide range of official financing partners in the Philippines, including Home Credit, Skyro, Salmon, PayJoy, BillEase and Kredivo, as well as participating credit card installment providers. Depending on the partner and applicable promotion, customers can enjoy benefits such as installment plans of up to 24 months, up to P1,000 discounts or cashback, while selected fintech partners may also offer special raffle promotions with a chance to have loan balances of up to P84,000 waived. Terms, eligibility and promotional mechanics may vary by partner.
To help modern Filipinos make their daily hustle look and feel effortless, TECNO has partnered with Globe for the launch of the TECNO CAMON Slim 5G, bundling the smartphone with a free Globe Prepaid SIM offering 1 year of unlimited 5G access. Buyers receive a welcome UNLI 5G 59 promo, followed by a monthly UNLI 5G 59 voucher for 12 months when maintaining a P300 monthly load.
Through this partnership, TECNO and Globe make it easier for Filipinos to experience more of what 5G can offer, powered by a device designed to keep up with their everyday lives.
For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.
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