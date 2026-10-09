TECNO officially launched the CAMON Slim 5G in the Philippines, a new ultra-slim imaging flagship designed for modern Filipino women, who navigate life with their own wisdom. Built around the idea “Make It Lighter,” TECNO CAMON Slim 5G combines a 6.39mm ultra-slim design with a 6,000mAh battery, 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 700C main camera with super-zoom flashsnap and Universal Tone True skintone — bringing powerful capabilities in a slim, lightweight form for everyday life.

Availability and pre-order

The TECNO CAMON Slim 5G is priced at P27,999 SRP in the Philippines, featuring 256GB ROM and 24GB RAM (8GB + 16GB Extended RAM). It will be available nationwide through TECNO retail stores and TECNO’s official online stores on Shopee, TikTok Shop and Lazada. The device comes in Burgundy Red, Matisse Black and Rebel Pink during offline preorder.

Pre-order offers

Pre-orders for the CAMON Slim 5G will run from 2 October to 15 October 2026, with a package of benefits designed to make the upgrade even lighter. Pre-order details are available at https://bit.ly/4iKb0AM

Customers who pre-order will receive premium gifts and services worth P10,000, including a Limited TECNO MagBadge, 60-Day Free Replacement, 13-Month Extended Warranty, 3-Year 256GB Cloud Storage, and a 3-Month Google One AI Plus 2TB Free Trial.

Pre-order customers can also enjoy a special cash discount of up to P3,000, depending on the date they claim their device:

P3,000 off for claims on 16-17 October

P2,500 off for claims on 18 October

P2,000 off for claims from 19-23 October

Every valid pre-order before 24 October will also receive one entry into TECNO’s P2 million cash prize draw, giving customers 101 chances to win — including one P1 million Grand Prize and 100 winners of P10,000 each.

Gossamer White will not be included in the pre-order period and will become available separately toward the end of October.