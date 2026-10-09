Iñigo Pascual praises BINI’s Mikha Lim for kindness

Singer-actor Iñigo Pascual has nothing but admiration and gratitude for BINI member Mikha Lim, who took time out of her demanding schedule to appear in the music video for his latest single, “Pagdating ng Panahon.”

During a media event for the project, Iñigo spoke warmly about the P-pop star, revealing how her willingness to participate in the production demonstrated not only her professionalism but also her genuine concern for the people she considers friends.

Despite BINI's hectic commitments and growing popularity, Mikha immediately agreed when Iñigo approached her about becoming part of the music video.

For the singer, her positive response meant a great deal, especially considering how difficult it can be to coordinate schedules with members of one of the country's most sought-after girl groups.

“She’s one of the boys, one of the kindest and one of the genuine people I ever met,” Iñigo shared.

His admiration for Mikha extends beyond her success as a performer. According to him, she possesses an approachable and sincere personality that makes her a wonderful friend.

Iñigo recalled that when he initially invited Mikha to join the project, she did not hesitate to express her willingness to help.

“The moment I asked her if she could do this music video with me, no questions, she was so game,” he revealed.

The singer acknowledged that BINI's busy schedule could have easily prevented Mikha from accepting the invitation.

With the eight-member P-pop group continuing to enjoy widespread recognition, its members have been balancing performances, appearances, endorsements, and other professional commitments.

However, Mikha still managed to make room for Iñigo's project.

“BINI is super busy. It’s hard to ask for a single day of work with them but the fact that she is willing to put in some hours for this music video, this goes to show how kind and caring she is as a friend,” he explained.

For Iñigo, the gesture was particularly meaningful because it reflected the strength of their friendship rather than simply a professional arrangement between two entertainers.

Their collaboration also brings together two recognizable names in contemporary Filipino pop music.

Iñigo, who has established himself as a singer, songwriter, and actor, continues to explore new opportunities to express his musical artistry.

Meanwhile, Mikha has become one of the most recognizable members of BINI, the Filipino girl group whose growing success has helped bring P-pop to a wider audience.

Known for her striking red hair, distinctive personality, and commanding stage presence, Mikha has attracted a strong following among fans who admire both her performances and her individuality.

Her participation in “Pagdating ng Panahon” gives audiences another opportunity to see her in a creative project outside the group's usual performances.

The music video also represents an exciting collaboration between artists from different musical backgrounds who share a commitment to Filipino music and entertainment.

While Iñigo continues developing his identity as a solo performer, BINI has been expanding its influence through group activities and individual projects.

Such collaborations highlight the connections and friendships that exist within the entertainment industry, where artists often support one another despite their respective professional responsibilities.

For Iñigo, however, the most important aspect of working with Mikha was not her celebrity status or popularity.

What impressed him most was her willingness to extend a helping hand without making the situation complicated.

His public acknowledgment of her kindness offered fans a glimpse of the friendship they share away from the spotlight.

It also showed how mutual respect and personal connections can make creative collaborations more meaningful.

As “Pagdating ng Panahon” introduces another chapter in Iñigo's musical career, Mikha's participation adds a special element to the project.

For fans of both artists, the collaboration provides an opportunity to appreciate their individual talents while celebrating their friendship.

More importantly, Iñigo's heartfelt appreciation serves as a reminder that even in a highly competitive entertainment industry, genuine friendships and simple acts of kindness remain valuable.

And for Iñigo Pascual, Mikha Lim's decision to make time for his music video was more than a professional favor. It was a touching demonstration of friendship that he clearly will not forget.