Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said Friday that he canceled his scheduled trip to France on 17 November intended to track down public figures that were attempting to seek political asylum from their pending criminal cases in the Philippines.

During a press briefing, Remulla explained that his decision to call off the trip was influenced by the reported mass protests in the country in recent days.

“I was supposed to leave on 17th, but we canceled it because it had become a nationwide march. Yesterday, 800,000 people congregated in France and that’s not a regular thing. It’s a very special time for them,” he stated.

“I don’t think you want to be caught in the middle of it. For those who are hiding there, good luck to them,” he added.

The particular individuals that Remulla was referring to were former congressman Zaldy Co, Senator Loren Legarda, and Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste—all of whom have pending criminal cases.

In previous interviews, the Ombudsman expressed that France could not become a “hiding spot of plunderers” particularly with the supposed trend of officials accused of corruption fleeing to the country.

He stated that he was hoping to communicate with French authorities, in order to inform them that the individuals seeking protection were those accused of stealing public funds.

“We don’t warn, but we will tell them that it’s not good to have the reputation of being the hiding place of ill-gotten wealth. Those stolen from people who could have used the money to improve the lives of those in need,” Remulla said.

The Ombudsman would back track, however, admitting that they had no solid proof that Co, Legarda, and Leviste were seeking such remedies.

It is worth noting that under the Dublin II Regulation, individuals who submit an application for asylum in a particular country are granted with procedural safeguards, legal protections, and reception conditions—regardless of the status of the application.

Co is currently facing various criminal cases at the Sandiganbayan over his alleged involvement in the multibillion peso flood control scandal given his role in the approval of the national budget during his stint as the chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations.

Legarda and Leviste, meanwhile, have a pending case of plunder and graft at the Ombudsman related to the latter’s solar power companies which allegedly failed to deliver on the 30 service contracts it formed with the government.

While Co has remained relatively silent since his disappearance last 2025, Legarda has publicly stated that the cases were nothing more than an attempt to destroy her credibility as a long-time lawmaker.

“I urge the public to be discerning, especially in light of the timing and nature of these false allegations. I remain confident that once the facts come out, we will be vindicated,” the senator said in a statement.