Showbiz Royalties Zia Dantes and Dahlia Heussaff shine at the RMA Studio Academy’s annual concert, Destination – The World Stage

Young talents Zia Dantes and Dahlia Heussaff proved that musical talent may be the next big thing in their families as they impressed audiences with their singing performances at RMA Studio Academy’s annual concert, Destination – The World Stage, held at the Proscenium Theater in Rockwell, Makati City, on 5 November 2026.

Zia, the 10-year-old daughter of Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, displayed her vocal abilities with a powerful rendition of Adele’s hit song “Rolling in the Deep.”

Dressed in an elegant powder-blue creation by Steph Tan Couture, the young performer confidently took the spotlight, showing her growing passion for music.

Meanwhile, six-year-old Dahlia, daughter of Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff, charmed the audience with her interpretation of “This Is Me” from the musical film The Greatest Showman.

Wearing a sparkling silver-blue ball gown, Dahlia brought a touch of fairytale magic to her performance.

Their proud mothers could not hide their emotions as they celebrated their daughters’ achievements.

Ahead of the concert, Anne shared a rehearsal photo of Dahlia on Instagram Stories, writing, “It’s a special day 🤍 @rmastudioacademy I think I’m gonna cry.”

Marian also expressed her admiration for Zia by posting a video of her performance, accompanied by the touching message, “Keep singing, my love! So proud of you, Zia!”

Beyond being daughters of two of the country’s most recognizable actresses, Zia and Dahlia are gradually discovering their own identities as young performers.