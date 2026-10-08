“Scammers may use the reimplementation of NCAP to deceive motorists into clicking fraudulent links, making unauthorized payments, or surrendering personal and financial information,” Abrahano said.

He directed the five NCRPO police districts and their stations to intensify monitoring of NCAP-related fraud and immediately act on complaints involving phishing, online fraud, identity theft and unauthorized collection of payments.

Police commanders were also ordered to monitor fake NCAP websites, accounts and messages; document and investigate complaints; preserve relevant digital evidence; and coordinate with other government agencies.

The NCRPO will also strengthen public information efforts to help motorists identify legitimate NCAP notices and payment channels.

“NCAP fines should only be settled through legitimate government channels. No police officer or unauthorized individual is authorized to collect NCAP payments from motorists,” Abrahano said.