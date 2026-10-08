Five missing fishermen were found safe in the vicinity waters of Sitio Lanipao, Barangay Linadasan in the town of Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental on 8 October 2026.

According to the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Don Marcelino, these five fishermen failed to return from a fishing activity. They were identified as Tomas Snyder, 41; Jovinel Lumpo, 38; Ricardo Balco, 44; Ellen Tumalangon, 44; and Dodong Mercader, 46.

These fishermen were reported missing after leaving for a fishing activity at around 3:00 a.m. on October 7, 2026.

CGSS Don Marcelino personnel, together with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and local residents, located the five missing fishermen around 5:00am on Wednesday.

Responders found the fishermen aboard their fishing boat, which had been secured to a payaw, or anchored raft, in the vicinity waters of Sitio Lanipao.

The fishermen were successfully rescued at around 5:30am and brought safely to shore. All five were assessed and found to be safe and without injuries.

The fishermen later explained that their boat had run out of fuel, prompting them to secure the vessel to the payaw while awaiting assistance. Their decision to remain secured to the anchored raft helped responders locate them safely.

On the other hand, Personnel of CGSS Don Marcelino, in coordination with MDRRMO Don Marcelino, will resume search and rescue (SAR) operations to locate the remaining two missing fishermen who failed to return from their fishing activity in the vicinity waters of Brgy. North Lamidan, Don Marcelino.