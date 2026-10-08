DepEd and the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization Regional Centre for Educational Innovation and Technology (SEAMEO INNOTECH) on Wednesday, October 8, formally turned over the Career Development for Children (CD4C) toolkit, which will be used under the Homeroom Guidance Program.

The Department of Education (DepEd) is bringing career exploration activities to Kindergarten through Grade 3, moving career guidance beyond its traditional focus on older students preparing for college or employment.

“Kapag pinag-uusapan natin ang job readiness at career guidance, madalas nating naiisip ang mga mag-aaral sa Senior High School na naghahanda para sa kolehiyo o sa pagtatrabaho,” said Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

“Subalit ang pag-uusisa at ambisyon ng isang bata ay hindi nagsisimula sa high school; nagsisimula ito sa unang araw pa lamang ng kanyang paghakbang sa silid-aralan,” he added.

The initiative was developed to introduce age-appropriate career-related activities in the early grades while helping pupils develop skills such as self-awareness, confidence and decision-making.

Its development followed a national survey of 4,007 guidance implementers from the country’s 17 regions. The survey identified a need for more structured activities and learning materials for career exploration among younger learners.

The CD4C package consists of four volumes containing career-focused lessons, teacher guides, physical learning materials, school-wide career day activities and videos.

The early-grade approach is intended to expose pupils to different possibilities without requiring them to make definitive career choices at a young age.

Angara said the program should give children in different parts of the country opportunities to explore their interests and understand how their education could relate to future work.

“Bawat batang Pilipino, nag-aaral man sa malaking lungsod o sa malayong lalawigan, ay may karapatang mangarap nang mataas at magkaroon ng sapat na kakayahan upang maabot ang mga pangarap na iyon,” he said.