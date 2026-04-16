Community saves Philippine tarsier in Sarangani

Members of an Indigenous Peoples (IPs) community and a concerned resident of Barangay Suli saved a Philippine tarsier in the town of Kiamba, Sarangani Province on 11 April 2026.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Soccsksargen, the said animal with a scientific name of Carlito syrichta measured around 3.5 inches and was successfully released back into its natural habitat.