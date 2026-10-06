State auditors found a ₱164.26-million variance between NMIS accounting records and its Report on the Physical Count of Property, Plant and Equipment, or RPCPPE.

CoA said some assets were listed in the physical count report but were not reflected in the PPE ledger cards, while other items appeared in the ledger but not in the physical count report.

Among the discrepancies was ₱96.48 million worth of technical and scientific equipment recorded in the RPCPPE of several Regional Technical Operation Centers but not reflected in the PPE ledger cards.

CoA said the issue had been repeatedly raised in previous audits and attributed it to the failure of the Accounting and Property units to regularly update and reconcile their records.

An NMIS accountant told auditors that the agency reconstructed its PPE ledger cards in 2018 but unresolved discrepancies involving older assets remained, along with inconsistencies in how the Accounting and Property units recorded assets.

Property personnel also cited inadequate turnover from previous personnel and said property cards for 2025 were still being updated.

In a separate finding, CoA said ₱178.44 million worth of assets recorded in the PPE ledger cards lacked supporting information, including acquisition dates, locations, property numbers and carrying amounts.

NMIS accounting personnel attributed the deficiencies to the ongoing reconciliation with the Property Unit.

CoA recommended that NMIS conduct a comprehensive review of its PPE balances and retrieve supporting documents for unreconciled assets.