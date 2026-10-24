SM Cabanatuan ushers in Christmas with sparkle

The SM City Cabanatuan kicked off the Yuletide Season with a classical celebration reminiscent of the Nutcracker Suite as beautiful ballerinas took center stage during the Christmas launch on 22 October 2026.

According to Public Relations Manager Sheen B. Eugenio, "This year's theme is A Symphony of Sparkles. From the graceful elegance of ballet-inspired decorations to the playful charm of holiday elves, the displays transform both malls into festive destinations for families, friends, and visitors."

She added that A Symphony of Sparkles sets the stage for an elegant Christmas celebration, anchored by a majestic 35-foot Christmas tree. Surrounded by shimmering trees, radiant golden accents, and graceful ballerina figures, the centerpiece creates a breathtaking holiday scene inspired by the rhythm and beauty of Filipino life.

The ballet-inspired installation reflects the way Filipinos embrace the season through cherished traditions, festive gatherings, and meaningful moments with loved ones. Its interplay of twinkling lights and graceful details evokes the wonder of a holiday performance, inviting visitors to admire the spectacle and create lasting memories amid the Christmas magic.

Meanwhile, SM Megacenter Cabanatuan brings a whimsical touch to the festivities with An Elf-Tastic World of Sparkles. Oversized Christmas ornaments, twinkling holiday lights, and merry little elves busy preparing gifts bring a playful holiday story to life. Designed to spark wonder and imagination, the display invites children and adults alike to discover an enchanting world filled with Christmas cheer.

While the two attractions offer distinct visual experiences, they share a common message: the holidays become more meaningful when celebrated together. Both displays provide inviting settings for family outings, festive photographs, and memorable moments, encouraging shoppers to reconnect with loved ones and enjoy the season.

Beyond their dazzling decorations, the Christmas showcases highlight the values that define the Filipino holiday experience — generosity, strong family bonds, community spirit, and traditions passed down through generations. They serve as reminders that the true magic of Christmas lies not only in the lights and ornaments but also in the connections and memories people create with one another.

For Cabanatuan residents and visitors, the two attractions offer more reasons to explore their favorite shopping destinations and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Whether drawn to the elegance of ballerinas or the cheerful charm of Christmas elves, guests can find their own way to celebrate the season.

As the holiday festivities unfold, your most loved SM City Cabanatuan and SM Megacenter Cabanatuan invite everyone to embrace the magic, gather with loved ones, and celebrate the moments that make Christmas special.