Nearly 4,000 birds counted at Tarlac sanctuary

Around 3,900 birds were recorded by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) during a bird-watching activity at Canarem Lake Bird Sanctuary in Tarlac.

According to a media post by the DENR on 24 October 2026, the activity is in partnership with the Provincial Government of Tarlac and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Victoria, highlighting Canarem Lake’s ecological importance as a habitat for migratory and resident bird species.

Participants documented 48 species, including 22 migratory, 21 native, and five endemic. A total of 3,907 individual birds were counted, with the wandering whistling-duck (𝘋𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘺𝘨𝘯𝘢 𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘢) accounting for the highest number at 2,693.

The Philippine duck (𝘈𝘯𝘢𝘴 𝘭𝘶𝘻𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢), a vulnerable species protected under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09, was also observed, with 269 individuals recorded.

Complementing the bird-watching activity, the DENR through its community office in Tarlac and several participants planted 50 fruit-bearing seedlings within the lake area. Once mature, the trees are expected to provide food resources for birds and other wildlife while enhancing the lake’s ecological value.

Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the presence of the Philippine duck, along with the diverse assemblage of bird species, underscores the need to conserve Canarem Lake as a vital feeding, resting, and sheltering area for wildlife.

"Recording bird species and their populations supports effective management initiatives for Canarem Lake. Activities such as bird watching and tree planting raise public awareness and encourage stakeholders to take an active role in protecting biodiversity," Pablo remarked.

Meanwhile, PENRO Tarlac head Jowell Dellosa assured the public that the DENR will continue to promote biodiversity conservation, habitat restoration, and responsible environmental stewardship to ensure that wetland ecosystems such as Canarem Lake remain viable habitats for present and future generations.