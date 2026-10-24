P1M unregistered luncheon meat seized in Angeles City

The authorities seized P1,040,040-worth of assorted brands of Korean luncheon meat products at a warehouse in Brgy. Cutcut, Angeles City, Pampanga, on 22 October 2026.

The CIDG Angeles City Field Unit, together with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Region 3, conducted the said law enforcement operation for violation of Republic Act No. 9711 (Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009) that resulted in the confiscation of assorted brands of Korean luncheon meat products. The products were not duly registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not in conformity with the applicable food quality or safety standard.

A 17-year old minor (Child in Conflict with the Law/CICL) was caught while selling and trading the items, he was subjected to documentation and duly turned-over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office for appropriate action. Criminal complaint was filed against the at-large owner of the warehouse.

The Director of the CIDG emphasized that pursuant to Republic Act No. 9711 (Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009), the manufacture, importation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, and transfer of health and food products without the required registration and authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are prohibited.

Under the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009 and the Food Safety Act of 2013, processed food products must comply with applicable regulatory requirements before being distributed in the local market. Because unregistered food products bypass the evaluation process of the regulatory body, the FDA cannot guarantee their quality, proper handling, or safety.

The CIDG leadership commends PCOL Grant A Gollod, the Regional Chief of CIDG Regional Field Unit 3, and the CIDG Angeles City Field Unit headed by PMAJ Harold A Landicho, for the successful crackdown on the sale and distribution of unregistered food products. The operation underscores the CIDG’s commitment to protecting consumers by holding violators accountable and preventing potentially unsafe food products from entering the market.