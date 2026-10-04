Nadine Lustre is taking a candid look at the past with the release of her latest single “10YRS.”

The introspective track captures a decade marked by change, heartbreak, missteps, personal discoveries and hard-earned growth. Instead of romanticizing the past, Nadine uses the song to acknowledge the experiences that shaped her while making peace with the person she has become.

“10YRS” unfolds as a quiet declaration of self-acceptance. Its message centers on moving beyond old versions of oneself, releasing what no longer belongs in the present, and finding the courage to embrace an uncertain future.

At the heart of the song is the idea that growth does not have to follow a perfect path. Nadine confronts life's unpredictability with a renewed sense of confidence, turning moments of pain and uncertainty into reminders of resilience.

The song was written by Nadine alongside Rose Caroline Mamonong, with Isagani Palabyab handling the beats and instrumentation. Violinist GD Onallices adds another emotional layer to the track, complementing its restrained and atmospheric production.

“10YRS” is now available worldwide on major digital music platforms through Cool Girl Records.