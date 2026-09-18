The Department of Finance (DOF) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are working to integrate a new forecasting model into the department’s existing Forecast and Policy Analysis System to strengthen its capacity to project economic trends and assess the effects of policy changes.

The Climate-Adjusted Economy Model (CAEM), developed by the IMF’s Institute for Capacity Development, will complement the DOF’s existing analytical tools and provide a framework for macroeconomic forecasting tailored to the Philippines’ economic and policy environment, the IMF said.

“The primary goal of this technical assistance project is to further enhance the DOF’s capabilities by developing and institutionalizing a macroeconomic forecasting tool tailored to the Philippines' economic and policy context to complement other existing policy analysis tools at the DOF,” the IMF said.