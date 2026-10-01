SAN JOSE, Occidental Mindoro — Farmers in Sablayan are being advised to shift more than 6,000 hectares of agricultural land to crops requiring less water as the municipality prepares for the effects of El Niño.

Sablayan Municipal Agriculture Officer Peter Gallenera said the town has about 15,000 hectares of agricultural land, of which around 8,900 hectares are irrigated and will be prioritized for rice production.

For the remaining more than 6,000 hectares, the Municipal Agriculture Office is encouraging farmers to consider planting mongo and corn, which require less water than rice.

The adjustments were discussed by local officials as part of preparations for possible prolonged dry conditions that could reduce water available for agriculture.