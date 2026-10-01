SAN JOSE, Occidental Mindoro — Farmers in Sablayan are being advised to shift more than 6,000 hectares of agricultural land to crops requiring less water as the municipality prepares for the effects of El Niño.
Sablayan Municipal Agriculture Officer Peter Gallenera said the town has about 15,000 hectares of agricultural land, of which around 8,900 hectares are irrigated and will be prioritized for rice production.
For the remaining more than 6,000 hectares, the Municipal Agriculture Office is encouraging farmers to consider planting mongo and corn, which require less water than rice.
The adjustments were discussed by local officials as part of preparations for possible prolonged dry conditions that could reduce water available for agriculture.
Gallenera said the municipality is coordinating with the National Irrigation Administration and Department of Agriculture-MIMAROPA for interventions, including possible fuel assistance for irrigation operations.
Sablayan is also seeking solar-powered irrigation systems to reduce farmers' dependence on fuel in pumping water to agricultural areas.
Officials are closely monitoring farming communities in southern Sablayan, where water shortages could occur even in areas served by irrigation facilities.
Farmers had earlier been advised to adjust their cropping calendars, but local agriculture officials said the anticipated dry conditions could affect one cropping season and potentially extend into the succeeding planting period.
The crop adjustments are intended to help farmers maintain production while conserving limited water supplies as the municipality prepares for the agricultural impact of El Niño.
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