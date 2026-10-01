More than 96,000 families across four regions have been affected by El Niño, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Thursday.

In its Situational Report No. 3 on the effects of El Niño, the NDRRMC said 96,012 families, or 353,675 individuals, have been affected in Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol and Caraga.

The agency said about 202,194 farmers and fisherfolk have also been affected, with more than 226,000 hectares of agricultural land impacted by the weather phenomenon.

Caraga recorded some of the most significant effects, including intense heat and water supply disruptions, particularly in Dinagat Islands and Butuan City.

Four localities in the region have reported irregular water supply, while authorities recorded 39 grass fire incidents.

PAGASA said a strong El Niño is currently affecting the tropical Pacific and is expected to intensify into a very strong El Niño before the end of 2026.

The weather agency has warned that El Niño increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall, dry spells and drought in parts of the country.