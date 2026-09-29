Mayor Raisa Treñas stressed the importance of identifying the city’s vulnerabilities early and using updated scientific data to guide local government decisions before conditions worsen.

Among the planned interventions is the allocation of P6 million for a delineation survey and review of waterways in the city to strengthen disaster risk reduction and preparedness.

The city is also pursuing environmental and sustainability initiatives, including the I-GREENS Program for urban greening, mangrove rehabilitation and coastal greening; rainwater harvesting; the EcoCycle waste management program; and SunRISE solar initiatives.

Other disaster preparedness programs are also being strengthened to help communities cope with the potential effects of climate change.

Private sector representatives emphasized the need for stronger coordination with the local government to safeguard communities, businesses, livelihoods and the local economy against climate-related hazards.

The scientific forum forms part of the city government’s KABALAKA Program, or Kahublagan sa Barangay para sa Lapnagon nga Kahandaan sa Kalamidad, which supports the city’s disaster risk reduction and management framework through the CDRRMO.

Resource persons included Ma. Antonia Loyzaga, special envoy for disaster risk reduction and management; Dr. Rosa Perez, senior research fellow at the Manila Observatory; Dr. Charina Lyn Amedo-Repollo, co-developer of the Marine Heatwave Tracker at the Marine Science Institute; and Rev. Fr. Jett Villarin, executive director of the Manila Observatory.

Also among the speakers were Alfredo Quiblat Jr., weather services chief of the Visayas PAGASA Regional Services Division; Dr. Emma Porio, professor emeritus at Ateneo de Manila University; and Prof. Jessica Dator-Bercilla, resilience fellow at the National Resilience Council.

The city government said science-based planning and collaboration among government, experts and the private sector are essential to preparing Iloilo for potential climate threats and protecting residents from their effects.