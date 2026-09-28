CALAPAN CITY — The Department of Agriculture-MIMAROPA is preparing a P147-million assistance package to help farmers cope with the expected effects of El Niño in 2027, with seeds, farm inputs, equipment and fuel assistance among the interventions being lined up.
The regional agriculture office presented its preparedness plan during the third-quarter Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council meeting on 24 September as government agencies step up preparations for prolonged dry conditions.
DA-MIMAROPA said it is coordinating with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration for climate forecasts while prepositioning seeds, fertilizers, planting materials and farm equipment.
The agency is also preparing water-management interventions and drought-tolerant crop varieties, alongside field validation and monitoring in areas that could be affected by dry conditions.
Under the Fuel Assistance to Farmers Project, qualified farmers registered with the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture will receive P5,000 worth of fuel assistance.
More than 2,100 farmers in Palawan alone are expected to benefit from the fuel assistance program.
DA-MIMAROPA Development Management Officer Maria Teresa Carido said the early interventions are intended not only to respond to El Niño but also to ensure that farmers are prepared and protected against climate-related impacts.
The regional agriculture office cited previous El Niño episodes that affected more than 35,000 hectares of farmland in MIMAROPA.
Agricultural losses in the region exceeded P3 billion from June 2023 to March 2024, underscoring the potential impact of prolonged dry conditions on farm production and farmers’ livelihoods.
Training and information activities are also being conducted to help farmers and local governments prepare for El Niño while protecting agricultural production and the region’s food supply.
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