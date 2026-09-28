The agency is also preparing water-management interventions and drought-tolerant crop varieties, alongside field validation and monitoring in areas that could be affected by dry conditions.

Under the Fuel Assistance to Farmers Project, qualified farmers registered with the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture will receive P5,000 worth of fuel assistance.

More than 2,100 farmers in Palawan alone are expected to benefit from the fuel assistance program.

DA-MIMAROPA Development Management Officer Maria Teresa Carido said the early interventions are intended not only to respond to El Niño but also to ensure that farmers are prepared and protected against climate-related impacts.

The regional agriculture office cited previous El Niño episodes that affected more than 35,000 hectares of farmland in MIMAROPA.

Agricultural losses in the region exceeded P3 billion from June 2023 to March 2024, underscoring the potential impact of prolonged dry conditions on farm production and farmers’ livelihoods.

Training and information activities are also being conducted to help farmers and local governments prepare for El Niño while protecting agricultural production and the region’s food supply.