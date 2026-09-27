The launch comes as employers face persistent recruitment challenges, including low-quality applicants, limited time, complex hiring workflows and rising recruitment costs.

Jobstreet by SEEK said AI adoption is gaining ground across Southeast Asia, with 27% of employers in the region using AI tools in recruitment, based on its Hiring, Compensation & Benefits Report 2025. The Philippines recorded a 39% adoption rate, the highest in the region.

seekAi is built into Jobstreet’s hiring workflow and draws on more than 25 years of employment market intelligence and 750 million daily candidate and employer signals across Asia-Pacific.

One of its key features, Personalised Targeting, learns what high-fit talent looks like for each employer based on job requirements, preferences and past hiring activity. Combined with real-time intent data, the tool can connect employers with candidates who are up to five times more likely to apply.

Another feature, Assist, supports multi-step recruitment workflows, including AI voice pre-screening, applicant ranking, next-best-action guidance and automated reference checks.

“We believe that AI should make hiring better, not busier. By combining employment-specific data with agentic AI built directly into the workflow, seekAi is designed to reduce friction, improve talent matching, and give leaders more time so they can focus on what matters most: their people,” Jobstreet by SEEK Managing Director Dannah Majarocon said.

The event also featured discussions on human-AI collaboration, salary expectations, workplace flexibility and career development, with speakers from ASEAMETRICS, PMAP, DITO Telecommunity, Kollab and Emerson ROHQ.