BPO remains Phl’s most applied job — Jobstreet

Trailing the BPO are accounting roles (12.5 percent) and Information and Communication Technology (12.4 percent).

Other in-demand roles include Administration and Office Support (11.8 percent), Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics (10.7 percent), Sales (10.3 percent), Engineering (6.5 percent), and Retail and Consumer Products (6.3 percent).

Marketing and Communications (5.6 percent), as well as Human Resources and Recruitment (5.3 percent), also joined the top ten list.

Top jobs

Jobstreet by SEEK notes that the top jobs have remained generally consistent over the past year, with a remarkable rise in demand for part-time jobs and specialized positions such as AI Engineer and Data Analyst.

The trend urges candidates to align their expertise through continued upskilling and reskilling.

Part-time roles have grown by 35 percent year-over-year, as Jobstreet by SEEK recorded over 4,000 new postings this year.

The spike in numbers is largely driven by hirers’ demand for global talent and the normalization of hybrid or remote work in the market. This trend highlights how the job landscape is evolving to prioritize both cost-efficiency and work-life balance.

Jobstreet by SEEK furthermore identifies AI integration as a primary driver of the labor market.

As more companies embed AI into their company structures, the career portal forecasts a surge in specialized and human-in-the-loop roles.

In-demand roles, as revealed in the latest data shown, are particularly high for tech and communications experts capable of overseeing and optimizing these new AI adaptations.

AI not a direct replacement of talent

“The future of work in the Philippines is anchored on trust, augmentation, and continuous upskilling. While AI is fundamentally changing how we work, it’s not a direct replacement of talent. Rather, it is creating emerging roles that require a human overseer for these automated processes, so employees can focus more on high-thinking critical decision making,” said Dannah Majarocon, Jobstreet by SEEK managing director in the Philippines.

As part of nationwide efforts to meet this demand for talent, Jobstreet by SEEK has partnered with the Department of Labor and Employment for the 124th Labor Day Job Fair starting 1 May, bringing together 115,000+ job opportunities across 88 job fair sites nationwide.