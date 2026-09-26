Her journey to the top prize was highlighted by a commanding performance throughout the competition. Before securing the main title, the Philippine representative collected several special awards that underscored her versatility on the pageant stage.

Endicio also won Best in National Costume, Best Production Number and Best in Evening Gown, demonstrating her strength across different segments of the competition.

She also earned the Miss Photogenic award during the grand coronation night, adding another distinction to an already impressive haul.

From her presentation in national costume to her evening gown appearance, Endicio consistently made her presence felt, eventually culminating in the announcement that placed the Philippines at the center of Miss Polo Universe history.

The triumph is particularly significant because it came during the pageant’s inaugural edition. As the first woman to claim the Miss Polo Universe title, Endicio becomes part of the competition’s history from its very beginning.

With the crown and four special awards to her name, Ma. Andrea Endicio closes her Miss Polo Universe 2026 campaign with a milestone victory for Philippine pageantry.