SAN JOSE, Romblon — The municipal government of San Jose has requested a sea ambulance from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to improve emergency patient transport from the island municipality to medical facilities outside the area.

Mayor Ronnie Samson personally submitted documents supporting the request at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City, according to a local report published 26 September.

The request comes as the PCSO moves to provide landing craft-type vessels to island communities to strengthen medical transport, particularly in geographically isolated areas.

The proposed vessel would be capable of carrying an ambulance onboard, allowing patients to remain inside the vehicle during sea travel and reducing the need for repeated transfers while being brought to a hospital.

The sea ambulance could also be used to transport medical personnel, medicines and other essential supplies during emergencies.

The municipal government said the vessel would improve access to higher-level medical care for residents who need to travel outside San Jose for treatment.