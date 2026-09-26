The arrangement takes into account expenses for travel, accommodation and other needs of students who must stay away from home to attend classes.

Under the revised PSHS scholarship structure, full scholars will receive P8,000 monthly. Students under Partial 1, Partial 2 and Partial 3 classifications will receive P4,000, P3,000 and P2,000, respectively.

The enhanced benefits also include assistance for transportation, uniforms, instructional requirements, research and other school-related expenses.

Implementation of the revised package is scheduled for School Year 2027-2028, while the stipend adjustment is expected to cover qualified scholars retroactive to January 2026.

About P413 million has been earmarked for the increase, which is expected to benefit around 10,935 students across 16 PSHS campuses nationwide.

The adjustment is intended to strengthen financial support for science scholars, particularly those studying in areas where transportation and living costs impose additional financial burdens.