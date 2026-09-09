The bureau is still verifying the details of the transactions. Matibag said the project should have cost about P30 million instead of the declared P55 million.

He said the evidence indicated that the cauldron might have been both overpriced and subject to duplicate payments.

Investigators found an entry in an undisclosed document that appeared to show the transaction had been made twice, Matibag said.

The NBI initially planned to begin filing cases this week, but the new evidence prompted investigators to conduct further scrutiny and cross-check the documents obtained earlier.

Matibag clarified that the investigation was focused mainly on facilities built by the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee rather than those constructed by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

He said the bureau was examining PHISGOC projects because the organizing committee received funding from the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.