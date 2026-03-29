KimPau fans attack ABS-CBN, Kim Chiu to the rescue

“Masyado kasing mabait si Kim Chiu, inabuso, hindi nila nirerespeto, pero mga tao naman dahilan bakit kumikita management, try natin i-boycott 'yan (Kim Chiu is so kind, abused and not respected, but it’s the people the reason why management earns, let’s try to boycott them).

Chiu, in an apparent move to appease KimPau fans, wrote on her X account: “Ola!! I’ve been reading your comments here on X about the time slot and I just want to reassure you all — no need to worry,” admitting that “from the very beginning, we already knew that The Alibi would be on the third slot.”

Chiu argued that “there were just some unforeseen circumstances where another show wasn’t quite ready yet.”

“Since The Alibi has already been completed and has been streaming on Prime since last year, we’re simply filling in the slot for a little while,” she stressed..

Noting that “everything is going according to plan, and everything is under control, Chiu capped her message with a sense of gratitude for KimPau fans’ “love, patience, and nonstop support.”

One solid KimPau fan responded: We apologize if you come across hatred and rants once you go online. Please know that we feel this way because we love you, and we only want what is fair for you. We’ve seen how much effort and dedication you put into your projects, and we truly believe you both deserve nothing less than what’s right. It hurts to see people constantly take advantage of your kindness. It really has to end.”

“Nevertheless, we will support you all the way. No matter what happens, we may complain at times, but our priority will always be to stand by your side until the end,” the fan added.

Barbie Imperial cherishes working with Richard Gutierrez

Barbie Imperial admitted that she really manifested working with her partner Richard Gutierrez.

This was realized when she was told during the finale week of Sins of the Father taping that she’s being lined up for another project, not knowing it was with Gutierrez.

“Richard always watches so many movies. He has so many ideas. Sometimes, out of nowhere, he is talking about many ideas each time we watch a movie,” Imperial revealed during the media huddle for Blood Vs Duty.

“We wanted to work with each other, matagal na so I’m very thankful, I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” she added.

Gutierrez felt the same way.

“Of course, why not? I’ve been wanting to work with Barbie. Of course, kaming dalawa, we’ve been working hard for years and years. And I think it was like a conversation na, what if we work together, what are the possibilities and I think it’s an exciting journey,” he said.

The new action-drama is directed by FM Reyes, Bjoy Balagtas and Rico Navarro, with Erwin Tagle serving as action director. Written by Dindo Perez, Cenon Palomares, Jann Kayla Mendoza and Shania Vonzel, it revolves around lives divided by circumstance and compelled into conflict by fate.