KimPau fans attack ABS-CBN, Kim Chiu to the rescue

Delusional fanatics of Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, collectively known as KimPau fans, have seemingly gone berserk on social media after the series of their idols, The Alibi, was relegated to the second timeslot of ABS-CBN’s primetime programming.
Visibly infuriated over the network’s announcement that Richard Gutierrez and Gerald Anderson’s new series, Blood Vs. Duty, will take The Alibi’s 8 p.m. timeslot starting 6 April, KimPau fans chose to obliterate reason for fact, putting above emotions to things they don’t clearly have control over.
KimPau fans left denigrating messages against ABS-CBN, Dreamscape Entertainment, producer of the series, Star Magic, Chiu and Avelino’s management, on social media, tearing the three entities to smithereens.
“ABS-CBN Ano yan? Bakit nagkaganun? Respeto naman sana kay Kim na grabe 'yung loyalty sa network (ABS-CBN what is that? Why did it happen? Just respect for Kim whose loyalty to the network is great)."
“Hindi suportahan ng kimpau fans ang slot na 'yan (KimPau fans will not support that timeslot)."
“Masyado kasing mabait si Kim Chiu, inabuso, hindi nila nirerespeto, pero mga tao naman dahilan bakit kumikita management, try natin i-boycott 'yan (Kim Chiu is so kind, abused and not respected, but it’s the people the reason why management earns, let’s try to boycott them).
Chiu, in an apparent move to appease KimPau fans, wrote on her X account: “Ola!! I’ve been reading your comments here on X about the time slot and I just want to reassure you all — no need to worry,” admitting that “from the very beginning, we already knew that The Alibi would be on the third slot.”
Chiu argued that “there were just some unforeseen circumstances where another show wasn’t quite ready yet.”
“Since The Alibi has already been completed and has been streaming on Prime since last year, we’re simply filling in the slot for a little while,” she stressed..
Noting that “everything is going according to plan, and everything is under control, Chiu capped her message with a sense of gratitude for KimPau fans’ “love, patience, and nonstop support.”
One solid KimPau fan responded: We apologize if you come across hatred and rants once you go online. Please know that we feel this way because we love you, and we only want what is fair for you. We’ve seen how much effort and dedication you put into your projects, and we truly believe you both deserve nothing less than what’s right. It hurts to see people constantly take advantage of your kindness. It really has to end.”
“Nevertheless, we will support you all the way. No matter what happens, we may complain at times, but our priority will always be to stand by your side until the end,” the fan added.
Barbie Imperial cherishes working with Richard Gutierrez
Barbie Imperial admitted that she really manifested working with her partner Richard Gutierrez.
This was realized when she was told during the finale week of Sins of the Father taping that she’s being lined up for another project, not knowing it was with Gutierrez.
“Richard always watches so many movies. He has so many ideas. Sometimes, out of nowhere, he is talking about many ideas each time we watch a movie,” Imperial revealed during the media huddle for Blood Vs Duty.
“We wanted to work with each other, matagal na so I’m very thankful, I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” she added.
Gutierrez felt the same way.
“Of course, why not? I’ve been wanting to work with Barbie. Of course, kaming dalawa, we’ve been working hard for years and years. And I think it was like a conversation na, what if we work together, what are the possibilities and I think it’s an exciting journey,” he said.
The new action-drama is directed by FM Reyes, Bjoy Balagtas and Rico Navarro, with Erwin Tagle serving as action director. Written by Dindo Perez, Cenon Palomares, Jann Kayla Mendoza and Shania Vonzel, it revolves around lives divided by circumstance and compelled into conflict by fate.
Richard (Marcus), Bela Padilla (Lara) and Baron Geisler (Felix) play the role of government agents on a mission to mitigate rampant gun violence. Gerald is Jalil, a protector of a local fishing community, brother of Barbie (Jamilah), and beloved son of Datu Rahman, played by Jaime Fabregas.
Blood vs Duty streams on Netflix beginning 3 April (Friday), on iWant starting 4 April (Saturday), and on primetime via ABS-CBN on ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live on 6 April (Monday), 8 p.m.