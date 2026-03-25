Kween Yasmin finally confirms pregnancy, shuts down months of rumors

Social media personality Kween Yasmin has finally confirmed what fans have long speculated—she’s pregnant! The revelation comes after months of persistent rumors, which she notably denied earlier this January.
In a candid interview on March 24 with Jeff Asistio titled “Ang Rebelasyon ni Kween Yasmin,” the internet star opened up about the intense online scrutiny surrounding her personal life, particularly the buzz about her relationship with boyfriend Elmer Villacura, also known as Troy Tuyor.
Speculation reached a fever pitch earlier this year when pregnancy rumors resurfaced across social media—claims Kween had previously dismissed. This time, however, she set the record straight, revealing that she is now two weeks pregnant and expecting a child with her “Mahal Asawa.”
“Hindi ko lang po masabi through Facebook po, social media accounts po, or in that way po pero sasabihin ko naman po soon po na meron po akong supling na anak po soon mula po kay Mahal Asawa ko Elmer Villacura A.k.A Troy Tuyor,” she shared.
The announcement caught Jeff by surprise, prompting him to clarify, “Supling na anak po?” Kween affirmed. “Buntis ka ngayon?” he followed up. “Opo,” she confirmed with a smile.
Kween emphasized that her revelation is genuine and not fabricated for attention, explaining that she had intended to share the news earlier but chose to focus on work first.
“Pero po sasabihin ko naman po sana soon, pero siyempre kailangan po meron din po tayong mailalaan na oras para [muna] sa work. Siyempre ‘yun po muna yung inuuna ko po kaya hindi ko po masabi-sabi sa pampublikong mamayang Pilipino.”
With the news now out, fans have flooded social media with excitement and congratulations, celebrating Kween Yasmin as she enters this new chapter of her life.
The confirmation also comes with a twist—just months ago, Kween firmly denied the same pregnancy rumors circulating online, making her latest revelation all the more surprising to followers who closely track her updates. Known for her over-the-top personality, dramatic online declarations, and viral moments—from her emotional “esophagus esophagus” rants to her headline-grabbing relationship posts—Kween Yasmin has built a reputation for keeping the internet both entertained and guessing.