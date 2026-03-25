Kween Yasmin finally confirms pregnancy, shuts down months of rumors

Social media personality Kween Yasmin has finally confirmed what fans have long speculated—she’s pregnant! The revelation comes after months of persistent rumors, which she notably denied earlier this January.

In a candid interview on March 24 with Jeff Asistio titled “Ang Rebelasyon ni Kween Yasmin,” the internet star opened up about the intense online scrutiny surrounding her personal life, particularly the buzz about her relationship with boyfriend Elmer Villacura, also known as Troy Tuyor.