“I am generally happy with the performance of our ports and the results that we have achieved so far. However, these accomplishments must be coupled with our continuous commitment to good governance and strengthened border protection efforts,” Nepomuceno said during the 13th Collectors’ Conference hosted by the Port of Clark.

Complementing its strong revenue performance, the BOC also conducted 858 seizure operations from January to August 2026 with an estimated value of P22.737 billion, involving illicit cigarettes, dangerous drugs, counterfeit goods, agricultural products, and other smuggled commodities.

Nepomuceno also cited the favorable feedback and commendations received from industry leaders and stakeholders, noting that these reflect growing confidence in the Bureau's reforms and service delivery.

As the BOC enters the final quarter of the year, Nepomuceno reminded district collectors to sustain their performance while continuing to uphold transparency, accountability, and operational excellence.

In recognition of the collection districts' contributions to the Bureau's accomplishments, awards were conferred on ports that achieved or surpassed their revenue collection targets, including the Ports of San Fernando, Legazpi, Iloilo, Cebu, Tacloban, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga, Davao, Subic, Clark, Aparri, and Limay.

Special recognition was likewise given to the Port of Manila, Manila International Container Port, and Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for generating additional government revenues through the successful sale of seized and forfeited luxury vehicles. The Ports of Surigao, Subic, and Clark were also recognized for their intensified enforcement efforts that resulted in significant apprehensions and successful seizure operations against illicit cigarettes and illegal drugs, underscoring the Bureau's commitment to balancing revenue collection with vigilant border protection.

Meanwhile, the Overseas Filipino Workers Affairs and Partnerships (OFWAP) and the Port Operations Service were recognized for their significant contributions in facilitating the release and delivery of thousands of abandoned balikbayan boxes to their rightful recipients, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to serving overseas Filipino workers and their families. The Port of Aparri also received special recognition for its exemplary performance and consistent compliance with directives and deliverables arising from the monthly Collectors' Conference.

Hosted by the Port of Clark, the conference served as a venue for Customs leaders to align priorities and share best practices in revenue collection, trade facilitation, and border security. In his presentation, District Collector Jairus Reyes showcased the port's modernization initiatives, including the Port of Clark website, the QueuRite digital queuing system, and employee welfare programs, all aligned with the Commissioner's IAM BOC agenda.

“Our mandate goes far beyond hitting revenue targets. Every peso we collect helps fund vital infrastructure and government programs, while our border protection efforts ensure the security and well-being of our country. Through innovation, vigilance, and service, we remain committed to supporting national development and delivering meaningful results for the Filipino people,” Reyes said.