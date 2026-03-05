Clark port intercepts P756K ‘kush’ shipment from Canada

Joint operatives of the Bureau of Customs, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs intercepted a parcel containing high-grade marijuana worth P756,000 at the Port of Clark.

The shipment, declared as a “women’s woven shirt,” was found to contain about 504 grams of marijuana, commonly known as “kush.”

Authorities said the parcel originated from Canada and arrived during the last week of February 2026. It was bound for Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

The shipment was flagged based on derogatory information provided by PDEA.

Customs personnel conducted X-ray scanning and a K9 inspection before proceeding with a full physical examination of the parcel.

During inspection, authorities discovered six aluminum foil-wrapped packages containing transparent plastic pouches filled with dried leaves and fruiting tops suspected to be high-grade marijuana.

Laboratory analysis conducted by PDEA later confirmed the substance as marijuana, classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Authorities said Clark Port operations have already prevented the entry of more than P22 million worth of illegal drugs since the start of 2026.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the interception demonstrates the strong coordination between the Bureau of Customs and its enforcement partners in preventing illegal drugs from entering the country.

District Collector Jairus Reyes also emphasized that continuous monitoring and strict screening procedures at the Port of Clark serve as a deterrent against smuggling and help ensure the safety of the country’s supply chains.