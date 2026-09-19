The said celebration is themed, "Honoring Heritage, Sustaining Traditions, Rekindling the Los Baños Spirit.”

The said civic parade was participated by various floats made by the Mga Kabataan ng Purok 6 Mayondon, Los Baños FIRE LGBTQIA+ Association, Enyings Ice Cream, Los Baños Ornamental Vendors Association (LBOVA), Samahan ng Industriya ng Paggugulayan sa Los Baños (SIPAG-LB), Philippine Rice Research Institute Los Baños, University of the Philippines Open University (UP-OU), Los Baños Natural Pig Raisers Association (LBPIG), Samahan ng Magsasaka sa Maahas (SAMA SAMA), BM Purok 5 Samahan ng Kababaihan, Los Baños Women’s Organization San Antonio, Maahas Women’s Volunteer, and the Sangguniang Barangay ng Malinta.

Employees from the local government of Los Baños, DILG, PNP, BFP, BJMP, Senior Citizen Groups, PWD Groups, Bañamos Festival Sponsors, Cooperatives, Government Agencies, Los Baños Science Community Foundation, Inc. (LBSCFI), Barangays and Sangguniang Kabataan (SKs), Business Establishments, Sports Organizations, ang DepEd Family and various academies.

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and other People’s Organizations (POs) composed of Women Groups, Men Groups, Youth Groups, Brotherhood Organizations, Solo Parent Organizations, Zumba Groups, Peace and Security Groups, Agricultural, Farmer and Fisherfolks Groups, Health Advocate Groups, Research Organizations, Transport Groups, Homeowners’ Associations, Religious Groups, Entrepreneurs, were also present during the event.

The Tribu C-Jan Drum Beaters, Provincial Band and Bugle, Salcedo Tribe Drum Beaters, PNP Band, Hilaris Tribe Drum Beaters, Calamba City Brass Band, Martiam Group, CPP Drum and Lyre, and Tiamzon Tribe Group provided the beat for the parade.