Filipino players Dwight Ramos of Levanga Hokkaido and AJ Edu of Gunma also competed before the Manila crowd.

Toyota Motor Philippines President Masando Hashimoto said the event reflected the people-to-people connections that have developed alongside diplomatic and economic relations between Japan and the Philippines.

“The 70-year relationship between Japan and the Philippines has been built not only through economic and diplomatic ties, but also through meaningful connections between our people. Basketball is one of the shared passions that brings our communities together, and TMP is proud to support experiences like the B.LEAGUE Manila Games that help strengthen these connections,” Hashimoto said.

The Philippines and Japan are marking seven decades of diplomatic relations this year, with exchanges spanning business, culture, tourism, education and the arts.

Hashimoto said Toyota's presence in the Philippines also reflects the countries' economic relationship through local manufacturing, employment and skills development.

During the Manila Games, TMP Marketing Division Senior Vice President Ryo Yokoyama presented Edu with the Toyota Choice MVP award.

The automaker also mounted the Toyota Challenge Zone at the venue, where spectators participated in basketball-themed activities.