“Digital finance should be fast, but speed has to be matched by sound judgment, clear guardrails and accountability,” Reyes said. “Risk and compliance should help the business make better decisions as products and services are developed—not appear only at the end.”

Reyes was recognized for championing the One Maya Governance Framework, which aligns risk standards, controls and oversight across Maya’s banking and payments businesses.

Maya said it uses real-time and artificial intelligence-assisted tools to detect suspicious activity and support fraud investigations. Controls cover onboarding, authentication, account recovery, profile changes and transaction monitoring.

Reyes also cited increasingly sophisticated impersonation and identity fraud, including deepfakes, as emerging threats. She called for layered, risk-based controls and closer coordination among financial institutions, telecommunications companies, technology platforms and authorities.

The developments come as the financial sector implements the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act and related Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas rules, including Circular No. 1213 on fraud monitoring, authentication and account protection.

“Strong risk management is a shared responsibility,” Reyes said.