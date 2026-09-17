To allow government employees and their families to observe the 34th National Family Week, Malacañang has ordered the suspension of work in government offices starting at 1 p.m. on 28 September.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 136, work in all government agencies and instrumentalities under the Executive branch, including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and state universities and colleges (SUCs), will be shortened.

The pronouncement was issued pursuant to Proclamation No. 60, series of 1992, which declared the last week of September of every year as Family Week, and Proclamation No. 326, series of 2012, which declared the fourth Monday of September of every year as “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga” Day.