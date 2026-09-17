To allow government employees and their families to observe the 34th National Family Week, Malacañang has ordered the suspension of work in government offices starting at 1 p.m. on 28 September.
Under Memorandum Circular No. 136, work in all government agencies and instrumentalities under the Executive branch, including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and state universities and colleges (SUCs), will be shortened.
The pronouncement was issued pursuant to Proclamation No. 60, series of 1992, which declared the last week of September of every year as Family Week, and Proclamation No. 326, series of 2012, which declared the fourth Monday of September of every year as “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga” Day.
However, employees of government agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, disaster and calamity preparedness and response, and other vital services are not covered by the circular.
“Government workers in the Executive branch are encouraged to fully support the programs and activities relative to the observance of 34th National Family Week, as organized by the National Committee on the Filipino Family,” the memorandum circular read.
Malacañang likewise encouraged the other branches of government, independent commissions and bodies, as well as the private sector, to suspend work to allow Filipino families to participate in the celebration.
The memorandum circular, signed on 16 September 2026, takes effect immediately.