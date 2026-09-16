Located at the mall’s Alabang-Zapote parking area, the facility combines EV charging infrastructure with a digital advertising platform, allowing motorists to charge their vehicles while giving brands another channel to reach customers.

The project is also expected to serve as a model for integrating electric mobility into commercial spaces as more Filipinos shift toward EVs.

The charging station is supported by Movem’s ChargeM mobile application, which allows users to access Movem chargers and manage their charging sessions through their phones.

Movem said its partnership with Filinvest will extend beyond Festival Mall, with the company set to support the group’s broader EV requirements across commercial, residential and office developments.

The collaboration comes as the availability of charging infrastructure becomes increasingly important to the wider adoption of electric vehicles. By placing chargers in locations where people already spend time, property developers can make charging part of regular daily routines.

“At Movem, we believe EV charging should fit naturally into people’s daily routines. Our partnership with Filinvest at Festival Mall brings reliable and convenient charging closer to where people live, work, and spend their time,” Movem President and CEO Ralph Menchavez said.

He added that the ChargeM app complements the physical charging network by providing users with a more convenient digital experience.