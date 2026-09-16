Malacañang said Nieto may assume his duties after submitting copies of his oath of office to the Office of the President and the Civil Service Commission.

Asked about the appointment of a former Duterte supporter, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. does not consider political affiliation when choosing officials as long as they are committed to public service.

“Even before sinabi po natin na ang Pangulo po ay hindi tumitingin sa kulay. Kung kayo po ay makikitang magiging asset sa gobyerno para mas maging maganda ang serbisyo ng isang ahensiya hindi po mag-aatubili ang Pangulo na kayo ay kunin, provided na ang puso po ninyo kahit anong inyong kulay dapat ay sa taumbayan at sa bansa hindi sa isang tao o sa isang dati ninyong tinataguyod. So, dapat ang focus ay bansa at ang taumbayan,” Castro said.

Castro said Nieto would help Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos ensure government services reach more Filipinos.

Nieto launched Thinking Pinoy in 2015 and gained a large social media following through political commentary. He became known as a vocal supporter of the Duterte administration.

In 2023, the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 132 found Nieto guilty of violating the Data Privacy Act of 2012 in a case filed by blogger Jover Laurio over the publication of her personal information. Nieto was ordered to pay P300,000 in damages and P50,000 in attorney’s fees and litigation expenses. At the time the ruling was reported, Nieto had filed a motion for reconsideration.

Laurio reacted to Nieto’s appointment in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Ayan may trabaho ka na. Siguro naman pwede na akong bayaran ng damages. Salary Grade 29, minimum of P187,531/month na salary, with benefits pa,” she said.

Laurio filed the complaint against Nieto in 2018 over the collection and publication of her personal information online.