Alsons Power Group has added Japanese-affiliated Makoto Metal Technology Inc. (MMTI) to its retail electricity portfolio, expanding its foothold in Cebu’s industrial market as more businesses seek competitive power supply arrangements.

Through Alsons Power Supply Corp. (APSC), the company signed a retail electricity supply agreement covering MMTI’s two manufacturing plants at the Mactan Export Processing Zone II in Lapu-Lapu City.

“For a manufacturing company like Makoto Metal Technology, Inc., having a reliable, competitively priced, and flexible electricity supply is essential to sustaining our operations and supporting our continued growth.

We see Alsons Power as a trusted partner that understands the unique requirements of the manufacturing industry and can provide the reliability, flexibility, and support we need as we expand our operations,” MMTI Admin and Support Manager Jon Romulo A. Montances said in a statement on Monday.

MMTI manufactures precision metal components, die-cast parts, and optical products and provides assembly services for various industries.

The company qualifies as a contestable customer under the Retail Competition and Open Access framework, which allows eligible electricity consumers to choose their power supplier based on factors such as price, reliability and supply arrangements.

“The competitive offer was an important factor in our decision. What ultimately gave us confidence in APSC, however, was their ability to clearly explain why we were experiencing the challenges we have with our incumbent supplier and provide a solution that could significantly improve our electricity costs moving forward,” Montances said.

Alsons Power said the agreement builds its customer base in Cebu, a major manufacturing and commercial center, as the company expands its retail electricity business nationwide.

“Cebu is an important market for us, particularly with its strong base of manufacturing and commercial customers. Partnering with MMTI is an important step in expanding Alsons Power’s presence in the Visayas and bringing our energy solutions to more businesses across the country,” Alsons Power Chief Executive Officer Antonio Miguel B. Alcantara said.

The addition of MMTI brings APSC’s contestable customer portfolio to nine.

The company sources electricity from various power facilities across the country.

APSC is the retail electricity supply arm of Alsons Power Group, the power generation business of the Alcantara Group.