Two minors, both residents of Urdaneta City, were also initially contacted in connection with the incident.

A 31-year-old construction worker and resident of Urdaneta City was identified as a witness.

Initial police investigation showed that before the stabbing, the victim and the witness went to Prime Restobar in Barangay Sto. Domingo to drink with friends.

While at the establishment, they saw the suspects, who were also drinking. The victim recognized Reuben Manganip, reportedly the current boyfriend of his sister.

Police said the victim and Manganip engaged in a conversation during which a previous grudge between them was brought up.

Later, while the victim and the witness were urinating beside 178 Restobar, located directly across from Prime Restobar, the suspects allegedly approached them and, acting in concert, mauled the victim.

During the commotion, the witness allegedly saw Manganip stab the victim in the back.

The suspects then reportedly fled westward aboard a kulong-kulong, a small motorized vehicle.

The victim sustained three stab wounds to his back and was rushed to Urdaneta District Hospital for medical treatment.

Responding personnel of the Urdaneta Police Station immediately launched a hot pursuit operation, resulting in the arrest of the two adult suspects and initial contact with the two minors.

Police said the weapon allegedly used in the stabbing was not recovered from the suspects.

The arrested suspects were brought to Urdaneta District Hospital for medical examination before being transferred to the Urdaneta Police Station for proper disposition and further investigation.