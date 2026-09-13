Two workers at a solar farm in Barangay Cayanga, Bugallon, Pangasinan, were arrested after they were allegedly caught stealing grounding conductor cables from the facility on 12 September 2026.

The suspects, a 27-year-old single man from Agoo, La Union, and a 31-year-old married man from Lingayen, Pangasinan, were both employed as photovoltaic (PV) module panel installers at the SUMEC Solar Farm.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 12:19 p.m. but was reported to the Bugallon Police Station at 4:20 p.m.