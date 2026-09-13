Two workers at a solar farm in Barangay Cayanga, Bugallon, Pangasinan, were arrested after they were allegedly caught stealing grounding conductor cables from the facility on 12 September 2026.
The suspects, a 27-year-old single man from Agoo, La Union, and a 31-year-old married man from Lingayen, Pangasinan, were both employed as photovoltaic (PV) module panel installers at the SUMEC Solar Farm.
The incident reportedly occurred at around 12:19 p.m. but was reported to the Bugallon Police Station at 4:20 p.m.
Initial police investigation showed that Marlon Banawis, detachment commander of Ex-Speed Security Agency assigned to the solar farm, received a message through a Viber group from the SUMEC Department Safety Manager regarding a malfunction in the solar panel system at Block 1.
Banawis proceeded to the area to verify the reported malfunction and discovered that grounding cable wires installed at the site were missing.
He then coordinated with the SUMEC CCTV operator to review and backtrack security footage from the area.
According to the police report, the CCTV footage identified the two suspects allegedly taking the grounding conductor cables, prompting their immediate apprehension.
Banawis later personally brought the two suspects to the Bugallon Police Station and turned them over to authorities.
The stolen electrical materials were estimated to measure about 2.8 linear meters and had an approximate market value of P1,200.
Police said the investigation and documentation of the incident are ongoing, with the appropriate charges to be determined based on the evidence gathered.