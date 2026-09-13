NEW DELHI, India—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on his birthday, 13 September, wished that he could spend more time for his family, as well as desiring to reconstruct the government, which can benefit the Filipino people.

“For my family, simply lang. I wish I saw more of all of you. And it's not just my children—it includes the First Lady. Our schedules don't match very well. We don't see each other that much either. I wish I could spend more time with all of you,” the President said when asked by the DAILY TRIBUNE during the traditional Kapihan here, at the sidelines of his attendance at the 18th BRICS Summit here.

For the nation, the President said it's a big wish.

“I wish I will be able to get the beginnings of what we started in place so that they continue. It is, in many ways, a restructuring, and I just want to get the basics of that in place…that it will continue,” according to the President.

“That we will continue to reconstruct the government. We will continue to make it better. We will continue down the road of engagement with other countries. We will encourage trade. We will encourage diplomacy. We will always be on the side of peace. That's what I think about,” according to the President.